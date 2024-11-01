Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.60.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $120.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 300.53, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.48. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.05.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $14,097,829.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,261 shares in the company, valued at $68,897,150.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,897,150.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 66.7% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 194.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

