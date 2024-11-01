abrdn plc Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,036 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $19,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 44.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $34,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $62.38.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTVA

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.