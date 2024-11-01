abrdn plc Raises Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

abrdn plc boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.10% of PTC worth $21,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in PTC by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 25,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PTC by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $369,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $185.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $135.16 and a one year high of $194.24.

Insider Transactions at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. PTC had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $518.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,340. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,855.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,714,010. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PTC from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.09.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

