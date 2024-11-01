Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,427 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,736.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $1,145,639.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,736.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

TRV opened at $246.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.84 and a 1-year high of $269.55. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

