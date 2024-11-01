abrdn plc Sells 904 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.12% of Synchrony Financial worth $24,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.37.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,209.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

