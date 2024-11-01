Golden State Equity Partners Buys 117 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Diageo were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 777.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1,395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $124.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.21. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $119.48 and a 12 month high of $161.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

