Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.43.

Several analysts recently commented on SW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Smurfit Westrock from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Smurfit Westrock

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Trading Up 2.9 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40. Smurfit Westrock has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 1.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.97%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.