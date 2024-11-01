Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 14.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in CarMax by 84,400.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 26.3% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CarMax by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.77 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day moving average is $74.86. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CarMax from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.73.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

