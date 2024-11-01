Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 311 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,782,000 after acquiring an additional 313,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,607,000 after purchasing an additional 131,521 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,335,000 after buying an additional 176,660 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,036,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after buying an additional 322,291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $235.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.40 and its 200-day moving average is $225.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $176.18 and a 1-year high of $242.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

