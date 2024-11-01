Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 6,255 Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHQ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $629,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,127,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 234,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

