Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,490 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKF. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 283.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $30.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $32.37.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

