Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 66,570 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,570 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FSIG opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

