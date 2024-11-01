State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.91 Million Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 34.1% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 19.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 530,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,513,000 after buying an additional 86,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $124.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.35. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $169.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boot Barn from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

