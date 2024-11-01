Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Insider Activity

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 147,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,544,500. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 147,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,702,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,544,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 11.0 %

NYSE MGM opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

