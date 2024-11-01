Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 312 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in MetLife by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 102,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC increased its position in MetLife by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 68,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

MetLife Stock Down 5.7 %

MET stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $58.89 and a one year high of $86.94. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.76%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

