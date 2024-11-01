Brian Gleason Sells 2,926 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Brian Gleason sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $129,153.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,587.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Gleason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $116,765.10.

CRTO opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $49.93.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $471.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Criteo’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

CRTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie raised their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Criteo by 3.5% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 64.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

