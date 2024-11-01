Brian Gleason Sells 2,926 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2024

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTOGet Free Report) insider Brian Gleason sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $129,153.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,587.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Gleason also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 29th, Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $116,765.10.

Criteo Trading Up 0.3 %

CRTO opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $471.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Criteo’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie raised their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Criteo by 3.5% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 64.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

