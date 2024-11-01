Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Booking by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,482.14.

BKNG stock opened at $4,676.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4,118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,872.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,756.13 and a 1 year high of $4,856.60.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $83.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $77.94 by $5.95. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

