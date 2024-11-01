2,518 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $253.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $179.11 and a 12-month high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

