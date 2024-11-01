Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 82,462.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,715 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 637,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,708 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in United Rentals by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,626,000 after buying an additional 199,810 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 382,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,001,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $813.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $780.36 and a 200-day moving average of $711.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $395.44 and a fifty-two week high of $861.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.