First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.70.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $242.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.55 and a 1-year high of $260.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 23.15%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,920,239.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,204 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,239.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.16, for a total value of $212,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,894,120.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,874 shares of company stock valued at $28,151,142. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

