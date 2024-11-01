Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.3 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.78.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

