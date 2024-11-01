First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $138.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.91 and a 52-week high of $147.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.