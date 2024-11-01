Estée Lauder Companies’ (EL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 20.9 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $159.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.91. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,426,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 83,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 230,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after buying an additional 23,833 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

