Darren P. Field Sells 1,500 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,275. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $180.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.26 and a 200-day moving average of $166.76. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,628,000 after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,685,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,611,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,589,000 after buying an additional 193,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,600,000 after buying an additional 525,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

