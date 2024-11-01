New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,276 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $24,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 169,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. First American Bank boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 30,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $76.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,320,274.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $454,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

View Our Latest Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.