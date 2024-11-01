New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $27,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after buying an additional 7,825,418 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259,471 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,318,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,146,000 after purchasing an additional 730,297 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,342,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,648,000 after purchasing an additional 317,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,971,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,057,000 after buying an additional 609,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.1 %

KDP opened at $32.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

