New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 73,986 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 73,986 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $33,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 159,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.2 %

KMI stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

