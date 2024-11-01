New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $34.01 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,116 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $34,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,406,000 after buying an additional 2,647,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,746 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,245,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,088,000 after purchasing an additional 189,956 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,025,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,776 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 979,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

