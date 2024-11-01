Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cencora were worth $34,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $736,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $8,880,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $906,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on COR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $228.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $182.75 and a one year high of $247.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.72.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

