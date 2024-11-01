New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,957 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $35,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $206.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $83.25 and a 1-year high of $214.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RCL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

