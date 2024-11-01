Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $2.02 Million in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6,173.3% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,098,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,759,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,608,000 after buying an additional 731,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,405,000 after acquiring an additional 296,675 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,277,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,573,000 after acquiring an additional 288,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,960,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of IWY stock opened at $218.65 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $150.78 and a 1 year high of $227.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.49 and its 200-day moving average is $209.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

