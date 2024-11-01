Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of JEPQ opened at $54.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

