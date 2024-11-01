Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,656 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $312.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $227.11 and a fifty-two week high of $321.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.33.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

