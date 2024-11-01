Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $574,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,512,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,598,000 after acquiring an additional 167,836 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 67.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,859,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,613 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 996.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,140,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,442 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,138,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,244,000 after buying an additional 38,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 202.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,471,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,065,000 after buying an additional 1,653,505 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $27.47 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

