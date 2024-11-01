Contrasting Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) & Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) and Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Procore Technologies and Weave Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procore Technologies 0 6 11 1 2.72 Weave Communications 0 0 3 1 3.25

Procore Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $69.94, indicating a potential upside of 6.51%. Weave Communications has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.26%. Given Weave Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weave Communications is more favorable than Procore Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

81.1% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Weave Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of Weave Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Procore Technologies has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weave Communications has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Procore Technologies and Weave Communications”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procore Technologies $1.06 billion 9.13 -$189.69 million ($0.63) -104.22 Weave Communications $187.00 million 5.38 -$31.03 million ($0.42) -33.38

Weave Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Procore Technologies. Procore Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weave Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Procore Technologies and Weave Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procore Technologies -8.54% -4.13% -2.59% Weave Communications -16.01% -28.57% -10.92%

Summary

Weave Communications beats Procore Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides Workforce Management, that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time; and Construction Intelligence, that allows customers to capture, manage, and learn from data for project and portfolio reporting, analytics, and artificial intelligence-guided workflows, as well as to monitor projects and drive informed decision-making for business needs. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company allow users to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

About Weave Communications

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc. provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks. The company's products include Unified Phone Number; Customized Phone System, a smarter phone system to identify whether incoming calls are from new or current patients, provide information at every call, and manages heavy call times; Softphones to make and receive calls from anywhere with an internet connection; Text Messaging to communicate with patients; Missed Call Text to take action in real time upon notification of a missed call; Missed Text Auto-Reply; Team Chat, a group messaging solution that helps practitioners and their staff communicate with each other from their work stations; and Weave Mobile App; It also offers Weave Reviews and Respond Assistant to request, collect, monitor, and respond to reviews; Weave Email Marketing and Email Assistant; Text Connect to interact with their existing and potential patients online directly through their websites; Weave Payments, a payment processing solution; Practice Analytics provides real-time data on patient retention, appointment scheduling, treatment acceptance rates, and revenue generation; and Call Intelligence. In addition, the company provides Digital Forms to collect patient information; Insurance Verification that provides patient insurance plan details; and Scheduling to send automatic scheduling reminders through text message. It serves customers in dental, optometry, veterinary, medical, plastic surgery, physical therapy, medical spa, and other medical specialty industries. The company was formerly known as Recall Solutions, LLC and changed its name to Weave Communications, Inc. in October 2015. Weave Communications, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.