Golden State Equity Partners Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Roku were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Roku by 30.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Roku by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,608.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,159,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,566 shares of company stock valued at $5,254,000 over the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $64.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.08. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

