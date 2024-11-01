Robert Soderbery Sells 30,767 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Soderbery sold 30,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $2,092,463.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,398 shares in the company, valued at $9,208,417.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Soderbery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of Western Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86.

Western Digital Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of WDC stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 15.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 6.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,696 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

