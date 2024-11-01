Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,331,000 after buying an additional 47,656 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.4 %

GPC stock opened at $114.69 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 51.48%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

