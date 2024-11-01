Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,589 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.61.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

