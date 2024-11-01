Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,589 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
CSX Price Performance
CSX stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.
CSX Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.61.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CSX
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.