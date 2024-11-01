Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 581 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3,717.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,244,000 after purchasing an additional 324,540 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.04.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $233.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.41 and a 200-day moving average of $236.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total transaction of $13,552,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,004,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total transaction of $13,552,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,004,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

