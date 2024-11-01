abrdn plc Grows Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,082 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $17,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $74.59 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $80.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Insider Activity

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTSH

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.