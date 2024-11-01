Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in Hologic by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 384,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 80.1% in the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 55.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 11.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 49,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hologic by 25.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.95. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.55 and a 52-week high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

