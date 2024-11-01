Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 140.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth $63,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,286.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.63.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.60. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.48 and a 52-week high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

