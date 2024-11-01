Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $17,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at $157,510,330.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $2,171,708.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,565,775.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $36,459,953 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 17.5 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $759.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 90.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $903.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $822.06. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $409.05 and a 12-month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $942.40.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

