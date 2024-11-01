China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Savara were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Savara by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,563,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 746,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Savara by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,063,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 148,673 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter worth about $732,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in Savara by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,157,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Savara by 198.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,180,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after buying an additional 3,443,541 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $598.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. Savara Inc has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

SVRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

