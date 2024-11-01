EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Holdings Boosted by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 234.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 142,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 99,606 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 877,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 298,196 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 842.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 476,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 425,717 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYPT opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $629.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.57.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 172.29%. Equities research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

