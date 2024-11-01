Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 424.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $280.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.49 and a 52 week high of $293.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.57 and a 200-day moving average of $269.94.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

