Diversify Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 98.1% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,544 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Loop Capital upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $115.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.38. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $135.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $88,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,782.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,890 shares of company stock worth $1,369,172 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

