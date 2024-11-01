Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 57.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at $49,955,513.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $2,171,708.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,332 shares in the company, valued at $673,565,775.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock worth $36,459,953 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $942.40.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 17.5 %

MPWR stock opened at $759.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $903.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $822.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.50, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $409.05 and a 12-month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

