International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.7 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.